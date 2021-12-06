The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,770 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 0.8% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 4,483 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,655,000. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 60,823 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 20,410 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 4,971 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.54.

Shares of DIS traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,178,828. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $142.04 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $272.45 billion, a PE ratio of 134.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.95 and its 200 day moving average is $173.56.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.