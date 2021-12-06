THEKEY (TKY) Market Cap Hits $6.69 Million

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 24.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 6th. One THEKEY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $6.69 million and approximately $462,145.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, THEKEY has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THEKEY Coin Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

