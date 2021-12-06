THETA (THETA) Price Hits $4.55 on Major Exchanges

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. In the last week, THETA has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. THETA has a total market capitalization of $4.55 billion and approximately $306.05 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THETA coin can now be bought for $4.55 or 0.00009252 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00037506 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007514 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

About THETA

THETA (CRYPTO:THETA) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

