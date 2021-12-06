Thomas E. Messier Buys 10,000 Shares of Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Stock

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) insider Thomas E. Messier purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $10,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:MDRR remained flat at $$1.01 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Medalist Diversified REIT alerts:

Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Medalist Diversified REIT had a negative return on equity of 40.25% and a negative net margin of 65.08%. Analysts anticipate that Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Medalist Diversified REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 21,742 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, reposition, renovate, lease, and management of income-producing properties. It focuses on commercial properties, including flex-industrial and retail properties, multi-family residential properties, and limited service hotel properties. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Properties, Retail Center Properties, and Flex Center Property.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.