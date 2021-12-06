Thomas Michael Nevens Sells 7,500 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $674,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NetApp stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,576,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.57. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $94.69.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 150.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 57.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Fox-Davies Capital lowered shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

