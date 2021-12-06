ThreeFold Trading 19.4% Lower This Week (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. ThreeFold has a market cap of $3.26 million and approximately $38,792.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ThreeFold has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. One ThreeFold coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0401 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00055061 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.06 or 0.00131518 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.10 or 0.00184549 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003517 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,315.71 or 0.08464191 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $308.41 or 0.00604871 BTC.

ThreeFold Coin Profile

ThreeFold (CRYPTO:TFT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . ThreeFold’s official message board is forum.threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare,

Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

What makes ThreeFold Unique?

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.



Buying and Selling ThreeFold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

