Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $349,762.00

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 6th. One Tidal Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded down 40.2% against the U.S. dollar. Tidal Finance has a market cap of $3.68 million and approximately $349,762.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00037343 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007075 BTC.

Tidal Finance Coin Profile

Tidal Finance is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Tidal Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidal Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tidal Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

