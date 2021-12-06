TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Stock Price Up 1.2%

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF)’s stock price rose 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $97.60 and last traded at $97.60. Approximately 120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.40.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$154.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of TMX Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.71.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.83.

TMX Group Ltd. operates cash and derivative markets for multiple asset classes including equities, fixed income and energy. The firm provides clearing facilities, data products and other services to the international financial community. It operates through four segments: Capital Formation; Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics.

