TokenClub (TCT) Price Tops $0.0386 on Exchanges

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 6th. In the last week, TokenClub has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. One TokenClub coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0386 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. TokenClub has a total market capitalization of $31.60 million and approximately $24.50 million worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

TokenClub Coin Profile

TokenClub (CRYPTO:TCT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 995,239,500 coins and its circulating supply is 817,902,279 coins. TokenClub’s official message board is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074 . TokenClub’s official website is www.tokenclub.com . TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TCT (TokenClub Token) is ERC20 standard token based on Ethereum network. TCT is the important value transfer intermediate in the TokenClub ecosystem, and functional token for the valuable information circulation in the TokenClub platform. Also, TCT represents the value in the TokenClub economic system, and it is also the functional token in the ecosystem. Generally speaking, TCT's functions include consumption & circulation, community incentive, ecological construction, stake proof, monetization and so on. “

Buying and Selling TokenClub

