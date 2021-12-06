TokenPay Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.17 Million (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0530 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TokenPay has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $94,620.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,664.06 or 0.99003961 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00047805 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004929 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00034083 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004309 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.92 or 0.00769772 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001967 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

