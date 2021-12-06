TOKPIE (TKP) Achieves Market Cap of $2.76 Million

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. One TOKPIE coin can now be purchased for $0.0962 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TOKPIE has a total market cap of $2.76 million and $16,549.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TOKPIE has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003350 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TOKPIE Coin Profile

TOKPIE is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

TOKPIE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

