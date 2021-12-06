TOWER (TOWER) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.52 Million

TOWER (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. One TOWER coin can now be purchased for $0.0785 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TOWER has traded 38.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. TOWER has a total market cap of $18.64 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TOWER Coin Profile

TOWER is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 237,619,987 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

TOWER Coin Trading

