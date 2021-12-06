Tranchess (CHESS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $120.82 Million

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. One Tranchess coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.00 or 0.00004101 BTC on exchanges. Tranchess has a market cap of $96.49 million and approximately $120.82 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tranchess has traded down 26.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tranchess alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,434.24 or 0.99342778 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00047186 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00033512 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $354.59 or 0.00727286 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess Coin Profile

CHESS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,254,511 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tranchess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranchess and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.