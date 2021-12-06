Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) CFO Christopher J. Kuehn Sells 7,007 Shares

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:TT traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $193.54. 1,256,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $137.08 and a twelve month high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 42.37%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.08.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

