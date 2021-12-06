Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trevali Mining in a report issued on Wednesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $0.30 price objective on the stock.

TV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$0.25 price target on shares of Trevali Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trevali Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.26.

Trevali Mining stock opened at C$0.17 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.21. Trevali Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.16 and a twelve month high of C$0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01. The company has a market cap of C$163.24 million and a PE ratio of -2.46.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

