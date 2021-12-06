TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $83.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to announce sales of $83.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $83.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $84.20 million. TriCo Bancshares reported sales of $83.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full year sales of $332.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $332.60 million to $333.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $384.35 million, with estimates ranging from $382.70 million to $386.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $83.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.55 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 33.47%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TCBK. DA Davidson raised TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $42.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $51.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.39%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

