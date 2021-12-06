Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.47.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$15.25 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS:TCNGF traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.07. The stock had a trading volume of 155,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,167. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $14.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.55.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in rental housing. It operates through the following segments: Private Funds and Advisory; Tricon Housing Partners; Tricon American Homes; and Tricon Lifestyle Rentals. The Private Funds and Advisory segment manages an investment portfolio of residential real estate assets in the U.S.

