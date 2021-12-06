Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Trading 2.5% Higher

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) rose 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$43.68 and last traded at C$43.45. Approximately 79,772 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 196,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$42.41.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Trisura Group from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Trisura Group to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$58.06.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.34.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

