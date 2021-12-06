TrueFi 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $15.02 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 6th. TrueFi has a market cap of $170.44 million and $15.02 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000616 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrueFi has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00038698 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00007621 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002005 BTC.

About TrueFi

TRU is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

