Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.89. 224,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,175,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $65.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,718 shares of company stock worth $13,933,876 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 174,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 234,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,568,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after buying an additional 22,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.