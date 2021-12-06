Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report released on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

SHO opened at $10.99 on Monday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $13.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.09.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 479.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 203.7% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 583.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

