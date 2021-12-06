Truist Securiti Weighs in on RBC Bearings Incorporated’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of RBC Bearings in a report released on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.84.

ROLL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.67.

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $201.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 8.23. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $160.51 and a 1 year high of $250.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.50 and a beta of 1.37.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.61 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROLL. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 588.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth $41,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

