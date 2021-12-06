Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $119.30, but opened at $111.58. Trupanion shares last traded at $110.55, with a volume of 133 shares changing hands.

Specifically, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 379 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $47,549.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret Tooth sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $25,587.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,479 shares of company stock valued at $5,062,157 over the last 90 days. 6.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRUP shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.80.

The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.44 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.98.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $181.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Trupanion by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Trupanion by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

