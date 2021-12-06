TrustSwap Price Reaches $1.66 on Major Exchanges (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. Over the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One TrustSwap coin can now be purchased for about $1.66 or 0.00003247 BTC on popular exchanges. TrustSwap has a total market capitalization of $161.60 million and $3.24 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TrustSwap

TrustSwap (SWAP) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,165 coins and its circulating supply is 97,240,165 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

