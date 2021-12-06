TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) has received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company.

TUIFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised TUI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Thursday, October 7th. AlphaValue downgraded TUI to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. HSBC began coverage on TUI in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get TUI alerts:

OTCMKTS:TUIFY opened at $1.30 on Monday. TUI has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th.

About TUI

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.