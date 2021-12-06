Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TKC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. VTB Capital lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE TKC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.63. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.20.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,299 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,665 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,211 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 16,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

