TurtleCoin Trading Down 36.4% Over Last 7 Days (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 36.4% lower against the US dollar. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $4.22 million and $129,061.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 41.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 128.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 116,921,103,029 coins. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

