Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Up 10.1%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) shot up 10.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.45 and last traded at $6.41. 51,613 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,359,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tuya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.66 and a quick ratio of 10.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.45.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Tuya had a negative return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 49.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tuya Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUYA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tuya during the first quarter valued at about $1,169,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,307,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,665,000. Library Research Ltd purchased a new stake in Tuya in the second quarter worth approximately $20,294,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tuya in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Company Profile (NYSE:TUYA)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

