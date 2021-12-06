Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Bought by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 76.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,789,000 after acquiring an additional 216,824 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,679,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,593,000 after acquiring an additional 552,491 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,658,000 after purchasing an additional 18,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 8.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.23, for a total transaction of $97,246.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total transaction of $1,211,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,793,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,621 shares of company stock worth $22,885,813. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TYL traded down $3.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $498.23. The stock had a trading volume of 269 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 131.30 and a beta of 0.66. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.80 and a 12-month high of $557.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $512.05 and its 200-day moving average is $478.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BTIG Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.95.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.