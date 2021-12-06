Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,789,000 after purchasing an additional 216,824 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,679,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,593,000 after purchasing an additional 552,491 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,658,000 after purchasing an additional 18,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $501.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.30 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $512.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $478.79. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.80 and a 1-year high of $557.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.04, for a total transaction of $1,375,258.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.24, for a total value of $5,392,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,621 shares of company stock worth $22,885,813 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TYL. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BTIG Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.95.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

