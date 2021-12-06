Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Trading Down 8.5%

Shares of Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA) fell 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.46 and last traded at $17.46. 25 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 251,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.09.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TYRA. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.41.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.33). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences Inc will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the third quarter worth $17,370,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $22,844,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $12,231,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $1,645,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $29,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

About Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.

