U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report released on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s FY2023 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

USPH has been the subject of several other research reports. Sidoti raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Physical Therapy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $88.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52-week low of $84.43 and a 52-week high of $143.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.06. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 33.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

