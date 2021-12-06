Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Trading 4.7% Higher

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)’s share price traded up 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.59 and last traded at $37.55. 245,490 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 22,762,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.85.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.76.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 469,088 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $21,015,000 after purchasing an additional 195,518 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 20,525.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,300 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 21.0% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 70,947 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 46.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,569 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

