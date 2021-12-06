UiPath (PATH) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

UiPath (NASDAQ: PATH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/3/2021 – UiPath was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2021 – UiPath had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $57.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/29/2021 – UiPath is now covered by analysts at Cleveland Research. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/16/2021 – UiPath is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2021 – UiPath had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $80.00 to $72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/7/2021 – UiPath had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $65.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of PATH stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.33. 285,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,009,010. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.61. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.02 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

Get UiPath Inc alerts:

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 80,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $4,492,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 1,402,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,776,923.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brad Brubaker sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $759,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 401,357 shares of company stock worth $22,592,750. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 31.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.