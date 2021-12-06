Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $4.69 Per Share

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a report issued on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $4.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.86. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s FY2025 earnings at $22.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $25.22 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $483.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.96.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $378.81 on Monday. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $258.00 and a 1 year high of $417.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $385.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.74.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.4% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

