UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Gap Up to $102.15

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $102.15, but opened at $106.41. UMB Financial shares last traded at $105.24, with a volume of 1,399 shares changing hands.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.97.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $317.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.80 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

In other UMB Financial news, EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $29,416.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $215,615.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,720 shares of company stock worth $691,261. 10.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,016,000 after purchasing an additional 53,776 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 8,801.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in UMB Financial by 24.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF)

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.