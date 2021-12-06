Unido EP Trading Down 16.4% This Week (UDO)

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. One Unido EP coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unido EP has a market cap of $8.88 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Unido EP has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00055666 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,345.29 or 0.08535111 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00059738 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,882.10 or 0.99943663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00076861 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Unido EP Coin Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,589,399 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Unido EP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using U.S. dollars.

