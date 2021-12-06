UniMex Network Market Capitalization Achieves $3.86 Million (UMX)

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. One UniMex Network coin can now be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UniMex Network has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. UniMex Network has a market capitalization of $3.86 million and $54,448.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UniMex Network Coin Profile

UniMex Network launched on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,419,259 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

