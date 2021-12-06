United Bank Has $7.52 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

United Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,020 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.0% of United Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. United Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.53. The stock had a trading volume of 100,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,373,264. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $81.23 and a one year high of $111.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.52 and its 200-day moving average is $105.86.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

