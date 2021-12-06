United Bank Reduces Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

United Bank cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of United Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. United Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,457,791,000 after buying an additional 1,559,929 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,293,867,000 after buying an additional 924,726 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,976,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,116,000 after buying an additional 906,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,277,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,274,134,000 after buying an additional 76,800 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,332,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,421,000 after buying an additional 196,101 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.72. 240,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,058,963. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.68. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.23 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.