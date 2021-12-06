United Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

United Bank trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,865 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 0.4% of United Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. United Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.94.

In other news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABT traded up $1.72 on Monday, hitting $131.99. 97,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,328,276. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.32 and a twelve month high of $131.60. The company has a market cap of $233.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.16.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.67%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

