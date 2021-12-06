United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE:USM opened at $29.88 on Monday. United States Cellular has a one year low of $28.53 and a one year high of $39.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United States Cellular will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 4,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $125,964.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in United States Cellular by 3,529.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 163.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in United States Cellular by 53.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. 17.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

