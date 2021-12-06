United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Shares Gap Up to $29.88

Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.88, but opened at $30.93. United States Cellular shares last traded at $31.38, with a volume of 586 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Cellular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other United States Cellular news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 4,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $125,964.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the first quarter valued at about $1,204,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in United States Cellular by 50.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,515 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in United States Cellular by 24.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,017 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in United States Cellular by 309.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 24,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in United States Cellular by 840.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 12,664 shares in the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United States Cellular (NYSE:USM)

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.