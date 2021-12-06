UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $21.100-$21.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $21.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $317 billion-$320 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $311.91 billion.UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $18.750-$18.900 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $488.82.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $449.32 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $320.35 and a 12-month high of $466.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $435.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $419.83. The stock has a market cap of $423.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $36,855,125. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after acquiring an additional 768,188 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $439,000. Finally, Camden National Bank increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

