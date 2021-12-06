UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $18.750-$18.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $18.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $287 billion-$287 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $286.02 billion.UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $21.100-$21.600 EPS.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $449.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $435.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $419.83. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $320.35 and a twelve month high of $466.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $478.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $477.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $488.82.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,125. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

