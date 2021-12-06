Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Shares Gap Up to $57.40

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $57.40, but opened at $60.00. Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares last traded at $60.02, with a volume of 321 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.91 million, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.73%.

In other news, Director Michael Allan Domb acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.15 per share, with a total value of $168,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UHT. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1,028.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 68,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 62,779 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,067,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1,112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 57,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 52,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,197,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,275,000 after acquiring an additional 52,452 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 778.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 26,736 shares during the period. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.