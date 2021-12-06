USDJ (USDJ) Trading Up 0.1% This Week

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. During the last week, USDJ has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. USDJ has a total market cap of $14.85 million and approximately $5.86 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDJ coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USDJ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00055345 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,161.99 or 0.08466363 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00059497 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,103.11 or 0.99885990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00076962 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002604 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . USDJ’s official website is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.