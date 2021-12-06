Vai Price Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. Vai has a market capitalization of $60.37 million and approximately $566,964.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai coin can now be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00001771 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vai has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00055061 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,315.71 or 0.08464191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00059089 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51,231.36 or 1.00477533 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00076588 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 66,856,804 coins. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vai is venus.io . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

