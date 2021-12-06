Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) is Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ 3rd Largest Position

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos lowered its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,482,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 444,002 shares during the period. Vale comprises 11.7% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in Vale were worth $20,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 2,287.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 421.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in shares of Vale by 336.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vale by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. 24.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.47.

VALE opened at $12.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.99. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a return on equity of 69.55% and a net margin of 31.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.684 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 16.36%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.49%.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

