Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $54.05

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $54.05, but opened at $51.46. Valneva shares last traded at $50.10, with a volume of 342 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VALN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valneva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Valneva in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valneva currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.88 and a 200 day moving average of $34.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VALN. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Valneva during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva in the second quarter valued at about $659,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valneva in the second quarter worth about $5,138,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valneva in the second quarter worth about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

